Mets take on the Braves after Bichette’s 5-hit game

New York Mets (52-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-47, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday,…

New York Mets (52-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-47, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (3-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -152, Mets +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves after Bo Bichette had five hits on Sunday in an 11-1 win over the Pirates.

Atlanta has a 39-20 record in home games and a 71-47 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York is 27-33 on the road and 52-67 overall. The Mets are 30-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 34 home runs while slugging .552. Mauricio Dubon is 13 for 36 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Mets. Bichette is 14 for 42 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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