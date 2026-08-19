Pakistan hosting Sri Lanka and England in bilateral and triangular series

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England in bilateral and triangular series from Oct. 9-Nov. 21. Pakistan’s…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England in bilateral and triangular series from Oct. 9-Nov. 21.

Pakistan’s home season will kick off with three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from Oct. 9-13.

The T20s will be followed by a triangular one-day international series with England in Rawalpindi and Lahore from Oct. 18-31.

All three teams will play two ODIs against each other culminating in a final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Oct. 31.

That’s followed by a two-test series with Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi from Nov. 9-13 and Lahore from Nov. 17-21.

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