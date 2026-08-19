Red Bull’s Hadjar injured for Dutch GP giving Lawson a return to race with Verstappen

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Injured Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar will miss the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend and his…

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Injured Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar will miss the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend and his Red Bull team confirmed on Wednesday an upgrade for Liam Lawson to partner Max Verstappen.

Red Bull said only that Hadjar “sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown” without detailing how the Frenchman got hurt.

New Zealander Lawson returns to the Red Bull car with a promotion from its second-string Racing Bulls team.

Lawson had an unhappy two-race spell with the senior team to start the 2025 season before being demoted.

Lawson is ninth in the F1 driver standings, one place below Hadjar who has 68 points. Leader Kimi Antonelli has 219 and four-time champion Verstappen was sixth with 109.

The spare seat at Racing Bulls at Zandvoort this weekend went to reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda.

“We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery,” Racing Bulls said.

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