Aston Villa signs Japan goalkeeper Suzuki to leave Martinez future uncertain

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed U.S.-born Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma on Wednesday, a transfer that raises…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed U.S.-born Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma on Wednesday, a transfer that raises doubts about the future of Argentina international Emi Martinez at the Premier League club heading into the new season.

The 23-year-old Suzuki, who was Japan’s goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer and made a memorable save onto the post from Brazil star Vinícius Júnior’s shot, moved in a deal worth up to 35 million euros ($40 million), The Athletic reported.

Martinez, Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalie in 2022, has been first choice for Villa for six years but has been close to leaving for the past two offseasons. Juventus reportedly tried to sign him in recent weeks and Martinez wasn’t involved in the UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Suzuki was born in New Jersey, grew up in Urawa, Japan, and moved to Belgium to play for Sint-Truiden in 2023 before joining Parma the following year.

Villa won the Europa League last season and also finished fourth in the Premier League, so will play in the Champions League this season.

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