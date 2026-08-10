Out of Vallecas, Rayo Vallecano turns to Leganes amid stadium safety fears

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano will play its first home game of the season at second-tier Leganes’ stadium because of…

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano will play its first home game of the season at second-tier Leganes’ stadium because of unsafe conditions at its own venue.

Vallecano had been searching for somewhere to host its top-flight Spanish league match against Alaves on Aug. 20 after the Vallecas Stadium was deemed unsafe to host games by local authorities.

Spanish media were reporting that Rayo was considering playing its home games in the city of Burgos, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from where the club is based in southern Madrid.

Rayo fans, one of the most active and loyal in Spain, had been upset because of the long distance needed to watch the club play.

Leganes, though, said in a statement Monday that it reached an agreement with Rayo and Madrid authorities to allow the club to play at its stadium “given the delicate situation” affecting the Vallecas.

It said the agreement was made “provided that certain minimum guarantees are met to safeguard the interests” of Leganes fans and the club itself.

Rayo is not expected to play at Vallecas for a long time, as work is needed to renovate the venue so that it can comply with health and safety standards.

Rayo is one of the most outdated clubs in the Spanish league in many aspects, including the lack of direct online ticket sales for its home matches.

The club said the search for season tickets among fans has been significant despite the stadium issue.

Rayo finished eighth in the league last season and reached the Conference League final, which it lost to Crystal Palace.

Rayo begins its league campaign at Sevilla on Saturday.

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