Nico Hansen’s 3rd straight shutout helps Rapids beat LAFC 1-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nico Hansen finished with one save and had his third consecutive shutout to help the…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nico Hansen finished with one save and had his third consecutive shutout to help the Colorado Rapids beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 Wednesday night.

The Rapids (9-10-1) have won three consecutive games, all by shutout, and four of five since the World Cup break.

LAFC (10-7-4) is winless in three straight for the first time this season.

The Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute on an own goal by Jeremy Ebobisse. Youssef Maziz played a free kick from the right side into the area that was redirected by Ebobisse off the back post and into the net.

Cabral Carter made his first start in MLS and finished with three saves.

LAFC and the Rapids played to a 0-0 tie in Los Angeles on April 22.

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