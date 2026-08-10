MLB Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on Any Game, Get $20 Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By registering with Polymarket promo code WTOP and making an initial trade of at least $10, you will get a $20 sign-up bonus applied directly to your account. Click here to start signing up.

This promotional bonus can be used immediately to trade on any of the Monday MLB matchups, such as the Boston Red Sox visiting the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as any other MLB game scheduled throughout this week. Polymarket also has prediction options in politics, sports, culture, crypto and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Prediction Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On August 10, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative $20 sign-up bonus to enter the prediction markets for upcoming MLB matchups. To unlock this exclusive welcome offer, eligible users simply need to create an account and make an initial trade of at least $10. Once the qualifying trade is complete, the $20 bonus will be credited to your account. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state.

With your newly acquired bonus funds unlocked, you can dive straight into trading on an exciting slate of baseball. Whether you want to back Sonny Gray and the Boston Red Sox against Jameson Taillon’s Toronto Blue Jays, or look toward the West Coast games featuring Freddy Peralta taking the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) against Jacob Lopez and the Oakland Athletics (47-71), the Polymarket welcome offer provides a perfect starting point. You can even use your bonus to weigh in on the series between Noah Cameron’s Kansas City Royals and Tarik Skubal’s Los Angeles Dodgers, giving you plenty of options to build your bankroll.

Monday Night MLB Options

Matchup Probability BOS @ TOR BOS 60% / TOR 41% TB @ ATH TB 61% / ATH 40% KC @ LAD LAD 74% / KC 27%

A quick look at the statistics for the Royals vs. Dodgers matchup shows exactly why Los Angeles is favored so heavily in the markets. The Dodgers boast a potent offense, producing 591 runs with a .766 team OPS and 151 home runs. In contrast, the Royals have managed 492 runs and a .710 OPS with 120 homers.

On the mound, the disparity continues. Los Angeles holds a pristine 3.72 staff ERA and 1.16 WHIP, limiting opponents to a meager .219 batting average. Kansas City’s pitching staff lags significantly with a 4.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and a .261 opponent batting average, making the Dodgers a mathematically safer position to trade on.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this promotion, simply use promo code WTOP when registering for a new account. New users will need to follow a few straightforward steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Trade: Complete a first-time trade of at least $10 to fully activate the offer.

Once these steps are completed, your promotion will be active and ready to use on any of the upcoming MLB matchups.