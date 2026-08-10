BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re stepping up to the plate and looking to smash this one out of the park. If you’re hunting for serious value ahead of tonight’s MLB showdown, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a heavyweight welcome offer for the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals gam and other Monday MLB games.

Depending on your zip code, we’re looking at two distinct ways to rev up your bankroll. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can lock in a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For players in all other eligible US states, BetMGM brings the heat with a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This is the perfect spot to get in the game and back the Phillies or Cardinals with total confidence.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Aug. 10 Games

Before we rip into the matchups and lock in our picks for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals, make sure you’re armed with the right welcome promo. Check the breakdown below to find the exact code for your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer or a Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

When we’re gearing up to wager on the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, getting the best number and the right bonus is half the battle. If you’re physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can trigger a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Just register, make a deposit, and drop a $10 wager on the Phillies or Cardinals. If your squad gets the job done and wins, BetMGM will credit your account with an extra $150 in bonus bets.

For our folks in all other participating US states, BetMGM hands you a $1,500 first-bet offer. You can step into the box and take a big swing on the Phillies vs. Cardinals matchup. If your initial read on the game falls short, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, giving you a fresh opportunity to rebound and build that bankroll.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies (63-56) roll into Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, to trade blows with the St. Louis Cardinals (59-59). The first pitch is slated for August 10, 2026, at 11:45 PM UTC, with broadcast coverage humming along on Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH, and CARD. While current playoff standings and division implications are off the board for this specific breakdown, the momentum and psychology at play here give us plenty to sink our teeth into.

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline -120 +100 Total Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) Runline -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-167)

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the diamond as the betting favorites, a role where they’ve absolutely smashed expectations to the tune of a 53-31 record. Out on the road, the Phillies keep the engine humming with a solid 31-26 mark. On the flip side, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves as home dogs. St. Louis has struggled to slam the door at Busch Stadium, sitting at 30-33 on their home turf. However, desperation figures to kick in for a Cardinals squad that has played scrappy, near-.500 baseball (38-39) when cast in the underdog role.

When we dig into the offensive duel, the Phillies have ripped into opposing pitching for 528 runs, posting a .238 team batting average and a .709 OPS. The Cardinals are right on their heels, putting up 515 runs with a slightly better .241 average but a lower .696 OPS.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to lock in your play? Activating your BetMGM bonus code for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals clash is a breeze. First, you’ll need to create and register a new account with BetMGM. They’ll ask for standard personal information—like your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth—just to verify you’re ready for the action.

During registration, make sure you punch in the correct bonus code to match your location. If you’re setting up shop in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the bonus code TOP150 to opt into the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. For our bettors checking in from all other participating states, drop in the bonus code TOP1500 to secure your $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is verified and humming, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. As soon as those funds clear, place your qualifying wager on the Phillies or Cardinals, and watch the action unfold!