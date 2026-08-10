DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant Bonus for MLB Games Monday (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can activate the latest DraftKings promo code to secure a guaranteed welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB slate, featuring games like Orioles-Twins, Phillies-Cardinals and Mets-Braves. You won’t need a code for the offer when you get it here.

If you create an account and place a measly $5 qualifying wager on this game, DraftKings is handing you $150 in bonus bets instantly—no matter what the final scoreboard reads. It’s an immediate bankroll boost to attack the rest of the MLB slate just for showing up and getting some skin in the game.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

Before you start firing off wagers on tonight’s matchup, let’s look at the brass tacks of this DraftKings welcome offer. Here is the quick breakdown:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Get $150 Instantly

Listen, this exclusive DraftKings promo code is strictly for new customers looking to get off the sidelines. The best part? You don’t have to wait for the final out or for your ticket to settle. As soon as you lock in that first $5 bet on the Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins, your account gets credited on the spot.

DraftKings chops that $150 into six $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to sprinkle action across different betting markets or hedge your daily card. Just remember: you’re on a 7-day shot clock. Dude, what are you doing if you let free money expire? Use all six tokens within a week of receiving them, otherwise, they vanish from your account.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins

The Baltimore Orioles (57-61) are hitting the road to face the Minnesota Twins (58-61) at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. First pitch is slated for August 10, 2026, at 11:40 PM UTC (catch the broadcast on MASN and MNNT). While we don’t have the granular playoff positioning for this specific matchup, make no mistake—both clubs are desperate to string together crucial victories and salvage the back half of their 2026 campaigns.

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Baltimore Orioles Minnesota Twins Moneyline -115 +107 Total Over 8.5 (-107) Under 8.5 (-113) Runline -1.5 (+141) +1.5 (-171)

The books are giving the nod to the Baltimore Orioles as slight -115 road favorites. But let’s cut the chit-chat and dig into the splits, because that’s where the actual edge lives. The Orioles have been a tough watch on the road, stumbling to a 25-31 overall record. However, when the market respects them as road chalk, they’re a profitable 7-5. As road dogs? A dismal 17-26.

On the flip side, the Minnesota Twins have held down the fort at Target Field with a 30-27 mark. They bully teams as home favorites (19-12) but wilt when tabbed as home underdogs, limping to an 11-14 record in that specific spot.

At the dish, the Twins are flat-out outperforming Baltimore in run production and overall efficiency. Minnesota comes into this series with 553 runs scored, a .243 team batting average, and a .722 OPS. They’re finding gaps and manufacturing runs, while the Orioles’ lineup (.235 BA, .714 OPS, 528 runs) is still searching for a consistent spark. Point being: the data favors the home underdog’s bats.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive DraftKings welcome offer is practically foolproof. Because no manual promo code is required to unlock the bonus, you can get started right now. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your $150 in bonus bets before first pitch:

Register Your Account: Navigate to the DraftKings sportsbook platform to start the sign-up process. You’ll need to create a new account by dropping in standard personal information—name, address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once you’re verified, hit the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse the MLB odds and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on tonight’s Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins game (or any other eligible market). Receive Your Bonus: The second your $5 qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings instantly rewards your account with $150 in bonus bets. You don’t have to wait for the game to conclude.

Follow the blueprint, take the free $150, and load up your bankroll for the rest of the MLB season.