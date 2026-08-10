MLB Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Unlock Up to $500 Bonus for Any Game Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and unlock a tiered sign-up bonus worth up to $500 after making $25 in trades. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This straightforward welcome offer is the perfect way to build your portfolio ahead of upcoming MLB games, providing extra value whether you are forecasting outcomes for the Kansas City Royals at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Athletics, or the Boston Red Sox at the Toronto Blue Jays. Kalshi will have tons of options for baseball fans throughout the week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 10, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotion grants a randomized trading bonus after meeting a few simple requirements. Because Kalshi is available in all 50 states, baseball fans across the entire country have the opportunity to participate and claim this offer. To get started, users must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

The sign-up bonus is unlocked after the user has made $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once that trading threshold is met, participants receive a trading bonus based on a tiered probability structure: 70% of participants will receive a $15 bonus, 24% will receive $35, 5% will receive $75, 0.65% will receive $100, and 0.35% will receive the maximum $500 trading bonus. This structure makes it easy to earn extra capital while trading on the current MLB schedule, easily allowing you to reach that initial trading threshold by forecasting the matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics, or by predicting the outcome of the showdown between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Monday Night MLB Probabilities

Matchup Probability KC @ LAD LAD 73% / KC 27% BOS @ TOR BOS 60% / TOR 40% TB @ OAK TB 60% / OAK 40%

When looking at the statistics for that specific Royals and Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles holds a clear statistical advantage that justifies their heavy favorite status on the prediction markets. The Dodgers boast a .260 team batting average and a .766 OPS, compared to Kansas City’s .245 average and .710 OPS. On the mound, Los Angeles is equally superior, carrying a 3.72 team ERA and a 1.16 WHIP into the contest. This comfortably outpaces the Royals’ pitching staff, which has struggled to the tune of a 4.84 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and begin trading on exciting upcoming matchups, such as the Boston Red Sox at the Toronto Blue Jays or the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Athletics:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. As part of the secure registration process, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to activate the offer. You do not have to make any single trade worth $25; rather, you just need a total sum of $25 in trades to satisfy the requirement.

Once you have accumulated $25 in total trades, whether you split your predictions across multiple games or put the full amount on a single matchup like the Kansas City Royals at the Los Angeles Dodgers, your randomized trading bonus will be fully unlocked and available in your account.