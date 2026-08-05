Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-58, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-43, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-58, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (0-0)

LINE: Brewers -136, Pirates +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 37-21 record in home games and a 70-43 record overall. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.47.

Pittsburgh is 57-58 overall and 28-30 in road games. The Pirates are 28-17 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Pirates are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 25 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs while hitting .268 for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 13 for 35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 26 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 17 for 43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Bauers: day-to-day (abdominal), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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