Braves host the Marlins, look to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (58-56, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (58-56, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (7-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -131, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has a 68-45 record overall and a 37-20 record at home. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Miami has a 58-56 record overall and a 24-33 record on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .250, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .544. Ozzie Albies is 10 for 39 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .323 batting average, and has 29 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 23 walks and 51 RBIs. Kyle Stowers is 10 for 35 with four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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