Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (59-55, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (60-54, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (59-55, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (60-54, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -119, Diamondbacks +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Arizona has a 32-23 record at home and a 60-54 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego is 59-55 overall and 27-30 on the road. The Padres have a 37-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 44 extra base hits (22 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs). James McCann is 14 for 24 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 17 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 8-2, .308 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (plantar fasciitis), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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