Dodgers take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-49, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-49, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-9, 3.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -195, Cubs +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to stop a five-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 33-24 in home games and 65-49 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 69-45 record overall and a 36-22 record on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.71.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 15 for 37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 51 walks and 54 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 15 for 39 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .270 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Gavin Hollowell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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