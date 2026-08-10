New York takes on Indiana following Johannes’ 27-point game

New York Liberty (20-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (20-12, 8-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE:…

New York Liberty (20-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (20-12, 8-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -3.5; over/under is 192.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Indiana Fever after Marine Johannes scored 27 points in the Liberty’s 111-71 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 8-4. Indiana ranks seventh in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.5.

The Liberty are 9-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Indiana averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 9.1 per game New York allows. New York averages 90.7 points per game, 0.3 more than the 90.4 Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Fever won 108-88 in the last meeting on July 19. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 33 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 101.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 97.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.8 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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