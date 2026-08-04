Marlins bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Braves

Miami Marlins (58-55, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (67-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (58-55, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (67-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 5.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -154, Marlins +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Atlanta is 36-20 in home games and 67-45 overall. The Braves are second in the NL with 150 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Miami has a 58-55 record overall and a 24-32 record on the road. The Marlins have a 44-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 27 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .266 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10 for 40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has a .321 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 28 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs. Xavier Edwards is 10 for 38 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Jakob Marsee: day-to-day (back), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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