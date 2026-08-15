Winterburn leads Portland against Phoenix after 20-point showing

Portland Fire (14-20, 5-11 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-22, 8-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (14-20, 5-11 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-22, 8-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire visits the Phoenix Mercury after Holly Winterburn scored 20 points in the Fire’s 84-82 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury have gone 8-10 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fire are 5-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Phoenix’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Phoenix allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 6 the Mercury won 78-72 led by 19 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 15 points for the Fire.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carla Leite is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Fire. Bridget Carleton is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 85.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 90.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kelsey Plum: day to day (calf).

Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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