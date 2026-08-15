Chicago faces Seattle on 6-game road skid

Chicago Sky (12-22, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-29, 1-16 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (12-22, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-29, 1-16 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will look to end its six-game road slide when the Sky play Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 5-12 on their home court. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA with 33.7 rebounds led by Dominique Malonga averaging 8.9.

The Sky have gone 4-13 away from home. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Seattle averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.6 per game Chicago allows. Chicago averages 87.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 88.5 Seattle allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 97-88 on Aug. 11, with Malonga scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Storm. Malonga is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 12.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 91.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.3 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 90.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Flau’jae Johnson: out (ankle).

Sky: Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Sydney Taylor: day to day (groin), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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