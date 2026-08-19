Late goals from Dániel Sallói, Niklas Dorsch rally Toronto to 3-3 draw with Charlotte

TORONTO (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Niklas Dorsch scored short-handed goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation to rally…

TORONTO (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Niklas Dorsch scored short-handed goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation to rally Toronto FC to a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Toronto (4-7-9) trailed 3-1 when Sallói used assists from Theo Corbeanu and Markus Cimermancic in the 77th minute to score his fifth goal this season.

Dorsch scored the equalizer in the 90th minute when he found the net for the second time in his first three appearances in the league — with assists from Derrick Etienne Jr. and Jackson Gilman.

Nineteen-year-old rookie forward Rodolfo Aloko put Charlotte ahead 1-0 in the 8th minute when he used an assist from Ashley Westwood to score his first goal in his 10th appearance and fourth start.

Josh Sargent and defender Richie Laryea set up 21-year-old Markus Cimermancic’s first career goal and Toronto tied it six minutes later. It was the fourth appearance this season for Cimermancic after making nine as a rookie last season.

Idan Toklomati scored his fifth goal — unassisted in the 20th minute — and Charlotte moved back in front 2-1.

Walker Zimmerman left Toronto short-handed when he was tagged with a red card for a foul on Toklomati in the 56th minute.

Defender Henry Kessler scored for the first time in his fourth appearance for Charlotte two minutes later off a set piece — with another assist from Westwood — for a two-goal advantage. Westwood already has a career-high eight assists.

Luka Gavran finished with seven saves for Toronto.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped four shots for Charlotte (8-7-5), which is 4-1-3 in its last eight matches after starting the run with a 3-1 home win over Toronto.

Toronto was coming off 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution for its first win since April 4.

Charlotte leads the series 5-3-2.

Up next

Charlotte: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

Toronto: At Inter Miami on Saturday.

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