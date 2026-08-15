Kalshi UFC 330 Promo Code WTOP: Claim $25 Bonus for Makhachev-Machado Garry

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Kalshi UFC 330 promo code WTOP offer here and secure $25 in bonuses by trading $25 on tonight’s Makhachev vs. Garry headlining fight or the rest of the card.

Kalshi UFC 330 Promo Code WTOP Breakdown

Kalshi UFC 330 Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get $25 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promotion Confirmed August 15, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding the best entry points, and for new Kalshi customers, this introductory offer is as good as it gets. By opening a new account and capitalizing on the Kalshi UFC 330 promo code, you position yourself to secure $25 in bonuses.

It does stand to reason that to claim this immense value, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your bonuses are unlocked after executing $25 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi operates across most U.S. states, and players must be at least 18 years old to step into the action. Whether you are backing the favorite or hunting for a longshot in the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry showdown, this gives you a major bankroll advantage.

Use Your Kalshi UFC Promo On Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Today

Matchup Makhachev Machado Garry Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry 76% 24%

With the probabilities for this matchup determined, we know that finding value in the octagon requires dissecting the stylistic matchups. We’ve seen time and time again that a dominant grappler like Makhachev can dictate the pace and control where the fight takes place, but an elite, undefeated striker like Machado Garry always carries massive longshot appeal if he can keep the fight standing.

Applying your bonus capital to a heavy favorite like Makhachev yields a high-probability return, whereas taking a swing on the underdog can result in a tremendous profit if they pull off the upset. Keep a close eye on the markets as fight night approaches to pinpoint exactly where the smart money is moving.

Activate The Kalshi UFC 330 Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on the platform and locking in your bonuses is a straightforward process. To unlock your chance at $25 in bonuses for UFC 330, follow these exact steps:

Create an Account: Register as a new Kalshi customer here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets regulatory requirements and remains secure. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it goes without saying that you must enter the Kalshi UFC 330 promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1 using a secure payment method, like a credit card. Start Trading: Trade $25 on the prediction markets.

Once you trade $25, you’ll get the $25 in bonuses, giving you the capital needed to hunt for value all over the UFC 330 card.