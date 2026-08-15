DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Makhachev, Machado-Garry

Activate the latest DraftKings UFC 330 promo code offer here and bet $5 on bouts like Islam Makhavhev vs. Ian Machado Garry to get $150 in bonus bets.
DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code For Tonight’s Fights
|DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, *Paid Within 14 Days!
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Confirmed
|Aug. 15
DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets
Available exclusively for new customers, this welcome offer provides a structured opportunity to find an edge on the UFC 330 card. To activate the promotion, bettors must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are targeting a heavy favorite on the moneyline or isolating a specific fighter prop, this initial risk acts as the direct trigger for your promotional reward.
Once you spend your initial $5 on a qualifying bet, your account is slated to receive $150 in bonus bets, which will be paid within 14 days. This allows users the necessary flexibility to deploy these bonus funds across future events, maximizing expected value over time without forcing wagers into a narrow 7-day expiration window.
Best Way To Use Your DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Tonight
Before locking in your positions, here is a look at the breakdown for the featured bout at UFC 330.
|Fighter
|Event
|Target Market
|Islam Makhachev
|UFC 330
|-9.5 (-120) / O4.5 (-166) / -360
|Ian Machado Garry
|UFC 330
|+9.5 (-110) / U4.5 (+130) / +285
UFC 330 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
For bettors looking to maximize their DraftKings UFC 330 promo code, analyzing Makhachev’s historical control time and submission rate provides a strong data point for method of victory props rather than laying heavy juice on the straight moneyline. Makhachev does come in as a significant favorite tonight given his strong track record entering the fight.
On the other side of the cage, Ian Machado Garry brings a significant striking advantage on paper. Analyzing Machado Garry’s takedown defense percentage will be the critical variable for anyone looking to back the underdog. Understanding these underlying metrics is essential for isolating value and predicting the fight’s trajectory with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steps To Activate Your DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward process designed for immediate utility, and no specific DraftKings UFC 330 promo code needs to be manually entered during sign-up. Follow these logical steps to initiate your account and secure your bonus:
- Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and ensure regulatory compliance.
- Make a Deposit: Once your profile is verified and active, execute a first-time deposit of at least $5 utilizing one of DraftKings’ secure payment gateways.
- Place Your Wager: Head to the UFC 330 betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer.
- Claim Your Bonus: After you spend your $5 on the qualifying bet, DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days, providing a tangible edge for your future betting portfolio.