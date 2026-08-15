DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Makhachev, Machado-Garry

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings UFC 330 promo code offer here and bet $5 on bouts like Islam Makhavhev vs. Ian Machado Garry to get $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code For Tonight’s Fights

DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, *Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed Aug. 15

DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Available exclusively for new customers, this welcome offer provides a structured opportunity to find an edge on the UFC 330 card. To activate the promotion, bettors must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are targeting a heavy favorite on the moneyline or isolating a specific fighter prop, this initial risk acts as the direct trigger for your promotional reward.

Once you spend your initial $5 on a qualifying bet, your account is slated to receive $150 in bonus bets, which will be paid within 14 days. This allows users the necessary flexibility to deploy these bonus funds across future events, maximizing expected value over time without forcing wagers into a narrow 7-day expiration window.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Tonight

Before locking in your positions, here is a look at the breakdown for the featured bout at UFC 330.

Fighter Event Target Market Islam Makhachev UFC 330 -9.5 (-120) / O4.5 (-166) / -360 Ian Machado Garry UFC 330 +9.5 (-110) / U4.5 (+130) / +285

UFC 330 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

For bettors looking to maximize their DraftKings UFC 330 promo code, analyzing Makhachev’s historical control time and submission rate provides a strong data point for method of victory props rather than laying heavy juice on the straight moneyline. Makhachev does come in as a significant favorite tonight given his strong track record entering the fight.

On the other side of the cage, Ian Machado Garry brings a significant striking advantage on paper. Analyzing Machado Garry’s takedown defense percentage will be the critical variable for anyone looking to back the underdog. Understanding these underlying metrics is essential for isolating value and predicting the fight’s trajectory with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steps To Activate Your DraftKings UFC 330 Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward process designed for immediate utility, and no specific DraftKings UFC 330 promo code needs to be manually entered during sign-up. Follow these logical steps to initiate your account and secure your bonus: