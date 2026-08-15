Dorsch scores 1st goal in MLS, Toronto beats Revolution 2-1 for 1st win since April 4

TORONTO (AP) — Niklas Dorsch scored his first career goal in MLS, Luka Gavran had five saves, and Toronto FC…

TORONTO (AP) — Niklas Dorsch scored his first career goal in MLS, Luka Gavran had five saves, and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game winless streak.

Toronto won for the first time since a 3-2 home victory over Colorado on April 4.

Djordje Mihailovic was shown a straight red card in the 76th minute and Toronto (4-7-8) played a man down the rest of the way.

Theo Corbeanu, on the counter-attack, fired a low shot from the right side of the penalty box that was redirected by Will Sands inside the near post and past goalkeeper Matt Turner for an own goal that gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.

Dorsch blasted a first-touch shot from 24 yards out that made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. The 28-year-old midfielder was acquired July 28 from Heidenheim of the Bundesliga’s second division.

Wilson Harris scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 90th minute for the Revolution (9-7-3).

New England had 65% possession and outshot Toronto 25-3.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie at New England on July 22.

New England is 17-13-15 against Toronto in the regular season, 6-8-6 at BMO Field.

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