Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Sign Up Bonus for Saturday Night MLB, NFL, UFC 330 Trades

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Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins fans can use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to access a $25 sign-up bonus. The offer is available to eligible new customers who make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and complete $25 in aggregate trades here. Beyond the Phillies-Twins matchup, Kalshi also features markets on MLB games, UFC 330 and NFL preseason contests such as Eagles vs. Ravens.

Users must be 18 or older and located in an eligible U.S. state; this offer is not available in Michigan or Nevada.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get a $25 Sign-Up Bonus

New Kalshi customers can use the details below to activate this welcome offer:

Offer detail Information Kalshi promo code WTOP New-user offer $25 sign-up bonus Deposit requirement First-time deposit of at least $1 Trading requirement Complete $25 in aggregate trades Eligibility 18+ and present in the U.S. Exclusions Not available in Michigan or Nevada

Enter the promo code during registration before exploring Kalshi markets on the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and other sports.

Kalshi Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available only to new Kalshi customers who are looking to get in on the prediction market action. By signing up, you can secure a $25 sign-up bonus to use on tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Kalshi is available in most states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play and claim this promotional value.

In order to claim the bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $25 reward will be officially unlocked and credited to your account after you have made $25 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the Phillies keeping up their winning record or the Twins defending their home turf, this welcome offer provides a great way to explore the platform.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Team Moneyline Win Probability Philadelphia Phillies N/A 54.9% Minnesota Twins N/A 45.1%

Win probabilities are sourced from consensus data and are accurate as of August 15, 2026, at 19:29 UTC. Official moneylines are currently unavailable.

Because official moneylines have not been released for this matchup, exact payout calculations for a $25 trade on the favored Phillies or the underdog Twins cannot be determined at this time.

When evaluating which team might be the better bet, the Philadelphia Phillies profile as the favorite with a 54.9% chance of securing a victory. This aligns with their season-long performance, as they carry a solid record of 65 wins and 58 losses into the contest. Conversely, the Minnesota Twins find themselves in the underdog role with a 45.1% win probability, reflecting their sub-.500 overall record of 60-63. While specific betting trends—such as recent performance as a favorite versus an underdog, or home and away splits—are not currently available, the overarching season records suggest Philadelphia holds the statistical edge.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your sign-up bonus ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins game at Target Field is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place your predictions on the platform. To activate the sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to qualify. The requirement is based on an aggregate sum; as long as your total volume of trades equals $25, the sign-up bonus will be unlocked and made available in your account. Once completed, you can use your newly acquired bonus funds to trade on the Phillies, the Twins, or any other market available on Kalshi.