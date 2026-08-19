John Rave hits bases-clearing double in 7-run 8th and Royals beat Athletics 9-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — John Rave hit a tiebreaking, bases-clearing double during a seven-run eighth inning, and the Kansas…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — John Rave hit a tiebreaking, bases-clearing double during a seven-run eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the Athletics 9-7 on Wednesday night.

Rave entered the game in the fifth as a pinch-hitter for Jac Caglianone, who exited with right ankle soreness. In the eighth, he came up with the bases loaded and two outs after an intentional walk to Bobby Witt Jr. and hit a line drive to the corner in right off Drew Rom (1-1) to make it 8-5.

Kansas City trailed 5-2 entering the eighth. Maikel Garcia opened the inning with a triple off Hayden Juenger, who did not record an out. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with an RBI single.

Kyle Isbel’s run-scoring single off Rom got the Royals within 5-4, and Isaac Collins tied it with a sacrifice fly. Garcia made it 9-5 with his second hit of the inning.

Pasquantino homered in the sixth.

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) worked a scoreless eighth. Steven Cruz allowed a two-run homer to Max Muncy in the ninth.

Jeff McNeil and Zack Gelof each drove in two runs for the Athletics, who have lost the first three of their four-game series at Kansas City and 16 of 20 overall.

Royals starter Seth Lugo allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings. Jeffrey Springs worked 5 2/3 innings for the A’s and departed with a 5-2 lead.

Up next

LHP Gage Jump (5-7, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Athletics on Thursday as they try to avoid a sweep. RHP Randy Dobnak (2-1, 1.73) takes the mound for the Royals.

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