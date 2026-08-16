Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas at Golden State
PEACOCK — Dallas at Golden State
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