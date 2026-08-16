Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 17 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 4 p.m. ESPNU — American…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Golden State

PEACOCK — Dallas at Golden State

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