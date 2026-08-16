Jeeno Thitikul rallies with a 64 to win the LPGA in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul ran off five straight birdies early and closed with an 8-under 64 for a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul ran off five straight birdies early and closed with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot victory Sunday in The Standard Portland Classic, her third LPGA Tour title of the season.

Thitikul led an all-Thailand finish, with Arpichaya Yubol (67) and Chanettee Wannasaen (63) tying for second at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Sophia Schubert, the 54-hole leader, had to settle for a 71 and finished fourth.

The 23-year-old Thitikul won for the 10th time in her LPGA career, making her the eighth player to reach 10 wins or more before turning 24. She also joined Nelly Korda as three-time winners this year on the LPGA.

Thitikul finished at 22-under 266 and won $300,000, moving her closer to $20 million in career earnings.

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