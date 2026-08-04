Jackie Young has her 3rd career triple-double as the Aces beat the Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackie Young had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her third career triple-double, A’ja Wilson…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackie Young had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her third career triple-double, A’ja Wilson added 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 109-87 on Monday night.

Young secured the triple-double on an assist to Brianna Turner with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas a 101-81 lead.

The Aces led by as many as 28 points.

NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points, and Chelsea Gray had 17 points and six assists for Las Vegas (21-9). Wilson also had her 587th blocked shot to pass Lauren Jackson for sixth on the WNBA’s career list.

Angel Reese had 23 points and 16 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season for Atlanta (18-11), which had a five-game winning streak halted. Reese has recorded a 20-point double-double in five of her last six games. Rhyne Howard added 19 points.

LIBERTY 95, STORM 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 20 to help New York beat Seattle.

Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points for the Liberty (18-13), who have won five of their past six games. The previous four victories came by a total of eight points.

New York led 70-67 late in the third quarter before scoring the final nine points of the period to take a 12-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Stewart had four points during the spurt.

The run continued at the start the fourth with Marine Johannes and Han Xu for the Liberty, who went up 85-67. Seattle could get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 25 points, while Natisha Hiedeman and Dominque Malonga each added 17 for Seattle (6-26).

MERCURY 106, SKY 101

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 31 points in the second half and Kelsey Plum added 20 points in her Phoenix debut to help the Mercury beat Chicago.

Plum, who was traded from Los Angeles on Saturday, made a 3-pointer from the corner with 53 seconds left to give Phoenix 103-101 lead.

After a timeout with 11 seconds remaining, Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner blocked a layup attempt by Courtney Vandersloot and then sank two free throws at the other end for a four-point lead. Copper sealed it with a steal.

Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for her WNBA-leading 27th career triple-double for Phoenix (12-19). Bonner finished with 14 points and Valeriane Ayayi added 10 off the bench. Plum was 6 of 10 from the field with three 3-pointers in her first game since June 21.

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