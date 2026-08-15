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Hornets getting Dennis Schroder in trade with Cavaliers, AP source says

The Associated Press

August 15, 2026, 12:21 AM

The Charlotte Hornets are acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and cash from the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Tre Mann, according to a person close to the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither team had announced the trade.

Schroder gives the Hornets a backup point guard behind Coby White. Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier this offseason as part of a roster shake-up.

Schroder joins his 12th franchise after being traded for the ninth time. The 32-year-old from Germany has career averages of 13.7 points and 4.9 assists.

Mann appeared in 53 games for Charlotte last season, averaging 5.5 points.

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