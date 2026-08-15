Hornets getting Dennis Schroder in trade with Cavaliers, AP source says

The Charlotte Hornets are acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and cash from the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Tre Mann,…

The Charlotte Hornets are acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and cash from the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Tre Mann, according to a person close to the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither team had announced the trade.

Schroder gives the Hornets a backup point guard behind Coby White. Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier this offseason as part of a roster shake-up.

Schroder joins his 12th franchise after being traded for the ninth time. The 32-year-old from Germany has career averages of 13.7 points and 4.9 assists.

Mann appeared in 53 games for Charlotte last season, averaging 5.5 points.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.