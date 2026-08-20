Grant Holmes takes no-hitter into 7th and Riley has 2 RBIs as the Braves top the White Sox 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Grant Holmes took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Austin Riley doubled and singled to drive in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grant Holmes took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Austin Riley doubled and singled to drive in Atlanta’s runs, and the Braves topped the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Thursday to end a three-game slide.

Holmes didn’t allow a hit until Andrew Benintendi lined a single to left with no outs in the seventh in the matchup between division leaders. The right-hander was relieved by Didier Fuentes after the hit, which followed a leadoff walk to Miguel Vargas.

The 30-year-old Holmes (8-5) walked three and struck out three in a six-plus inning, 94-pitch outing. Fuentes closed out the seventh by striking out the side and stranding two runners. Dylan Lee followed with a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 26th save to complete a one-hitter.

Atlanta’s Mauricio Dubón had three hits and scored a run.

White Sox starter Anthony Kay (9-6) yielded two runs on five hits in six-plus innings, walking one and striking out six. Chicago has dropped three of four.

Holmes retired 18 of the first 20 White Sox batters. Colson Montgomery walked with two outs in the second and Drew Romo walked with one out in the fifth for Chicago’s first two baserunners.

The Braves jumped ahead 1-0 in the third on Riley’s RBI double, lined into the left-field corner.

Atlanta upped it to 2-0 in the seventh. Michael Harris II led off with a double to chase Kay. He scored on Riley’s single off Huascar Brazoban.

Holmes has never pitched a complete game in the majors. His longest effort was 7 2/3 innings on April 14, 2025, in an 8-4 win over Toronto. He spent 10 years in the minors before making his major league debut on June 16, 2024, with the Braves.

Up next

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (12-8, 2.16 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (12-5, 1.57) on Friday in Milwaukee.

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (7-6, 3.15) takes the mound against Mets LHP Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.22) on Friday in Chicago.

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