All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 76 50 .603 — New York 71 55 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 76 50 .603 — New York 71 55 .563 5 Boston 68 59 .535 8½ Toronto 62 66 .484 15 Baltimore 61 66 .480 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 66 60 .524 — Minnesota 63 65 .492 4 Cleveland 61 66 .480 5½ Detroit 61 66 .480 5½ Kansas City 54 74 .422 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 63 .504 — Texas 62 65 .488 2 Seattle 60 67 .472 4 Los Angeles 50 77 .394 14 Athletics 49 78 .386 15

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 53 .583 — Philadelphia 70 58 .547 4½ Miami 64 64 .500 10½ Washington 61 67 .477 13½ New York 58 70 .453 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 49 .614 — Chicago 74 54 .578 4½ St. Louis 65 63 .508 13½ Pittsburgh 63 66 .488 16 Cincinnati 61 66 .480 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 51 .602 — San Diego 68 60 .531 9 Arizona 67 61 .523 10 San Francisco 52 74 .413 24 Colorado 50 77 .394 26½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 3

Minnesota 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Athletics 7

Seattle 7, Milwaukee 5

Washington 6, Texas 0

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Boston (Gray 15-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 8-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 7-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-8) at Texas (Gore 7-9), 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Seattle (Hancock 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 7, Milwaukee 5

Washington 6, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Dobbins 3-3) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Boston (Gray 15-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 12-4), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Seattle (Hancock 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 12-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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