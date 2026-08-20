All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|50
|.603
|—
|New York
|71
|55
|.563
|5
|Boston
|68
|59
|.535
|8½
|Toronto
|62
|66
|.484
|15
|Baltimore
|61
|66
|.480
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|—
|Minnesota
|63
|65
|.492
|4
|Cleveland
|61
|66
|.480
|5½
|Detroit
|61
|66
|.480
|5½
|Kansas City
|54
|74
|.422
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|63
|.504
|—
|Texas
|62
|65
|.488
|2
|Seattle
|60
|67
|.472
|4
|Los Angeles
|50
|77
|.394
|14
|Athletics
|49
|78
|.386
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|58
|.547
|4½
|Miami
|64
|64
|.500
|10½
|Washington
|61
|67
|.477
|13½
|New York
|58
|70
|.453
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|49
|.614
|—
|Chicago
|74
|54
|.578
|4½
|St. Louis
|65
|63
|.508
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|66
|.488
|16
|Cincinnati
|61
|66
|.480
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|51
|.602
|—
|San Diego
|68
|60
|.531
|9
|Arizona
|67
|61
|.523
|10
|San Francisco
|52
|74
|.413
|24
|Colorado
|50
|77
|.394
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 3
Minnesota 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 9, Athletics 7
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 5
Washington 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Boston (Gray 15-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Peralta 5-10) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-8), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 8-7) at Houston (Wesneski 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 7-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-8) at Texas (Gore 7-9), 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Seattle (Hancock 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
San Francisco 1, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 5
Washington 6, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Dobbins 3-3) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Boston (Gray 15-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (Gusto 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 9-7) at Colorado (Gordon 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 12-4), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 3-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-2) at Seattle (Hancock 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 12-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
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