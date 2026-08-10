Giants third baseman Matt Chapman to have season-ending surgery for core muscle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for an abdominal strain.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for an abdominal strain.

Chapman was seen Monday in Philadelphia by Dr. William C. Meyers, who confirmed the core muscle injury, and the five-time Gold Glove infielder will stay there for the procedure.

“Everything was confirmed with Dr. Meyers and I’m pretty sure they’re going to get that done as quick as possible while he’s up there,” manager Tony Vitello said before the series opener against Houston on Monday.

The 33-year-old Chapman, who signed a six-year, $151 million contract in September 2024 that takes him through 2030, batted .235 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs over 84 games this season.

In addition, catcher Daniel Susac had an MRI exam that showed a fracture of the patella in his left knee. He was to be evaluated by team doctors to determine the next steps.

Susac was injured during Sunday’s game against Detroit when he fouled a ball off the knee. The 25-year-old Susac was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Twins from the Athletics last December then immediately traded to the Giants.

“I’d like to be able to see Sus be able to get back but it’s going to take a little time,” Vitello said. “Yesterday was a freak injury. They’re kind of trying to figure out what is the length of this and what will he need to do but for now, he had to get carted n here, he’s hobbled pretty good. At least we kind of know what it is and they’ll kind of assess what the plan is.”

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