German sprinter Ansah wins 200m gold after alleged failure to comply with doping test

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — German sprinter Owen Ansah won the 200-meter final at the European championships Friday despite facing a…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — German sprinter Owen Ansah won the 200-meter final at the European championships Friday despite facing a potential ban at home for allegedly failing to comply with a doping test.

Ansah crossed the line in 19.95 seconds for the gold medal at Alexander Stadium three nights after taking the bronze in the 100 meters.

“I hope everyone will know my name now,” Ansah said. “This was the goal, to leave the Europeans with two medals. A bronze and gold is amazing for me.”

The 200 was “was always the main goal,” he added. “This race was just more for me. At a championship you never know what can happen.”

Last week, the National Anti Doping Agency of Germany alleged Ansah “committed a violation of Article 2.3 of the National Anti-Doping Code … (refusal or failure to submit to sample collection).”

There was no provisional suspension, however, so Ansah remains eligible to compete.

NADA Germany’s “letter of charge” calls for a four-year ban. Ansah had 20 days to either accept the findings “or request the initiation of disciplinary proceedings before the German Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Ansah told German site sport1 that an anti-doping official came to his house for an out-of-competition test last month as he was leaving to travel to Monaco. Ansah reportedly said he couldn’t immediately give a urine sample and wasn’t aware of the consequences.

Athletes across multiple sports have received lengthy bans under such rules. In June, former Wimbledon tennis champion Marketa Vondrousova was given the maximum four-year ban for refusing a test.

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