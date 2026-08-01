Former England striker Welbeck joins Chelsea from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea continued its off-season recruitment drive by signing former England international Danny Welbeck from Premier League rival…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea continued its off-season recruitment drive by signing former England international Danny Welbeck from Premier League rival Brighton on Saturday.

The 35-year-old striker, who has been capped 42 times by his country, will head straight for Hong Kong to join up with head coach Xabi Alonso and his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

“When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride.” Welbeck said after signing a two-year deal. “Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

No fee was disclosed for Welbeck, who joins fellow new recruits Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda at Stamford Bridge.

Welbeck began his career at Manchester United and also enjoyed a five-year spell with Arsenal. He joined Brighton from Watford in 2020.

He has made 400 Premier League appearances and has Champions League experience and two World Cup campaigns to his name.

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