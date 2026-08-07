FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset Offer For MLB Friday Night Bets, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer here and unlock up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens starting with tonight’s MLB slate.

You can also get $25 in bonuses here (iOS) or here (Android) when you trade any amount on the platform.

FanDuel Promo Code Up To $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified August 7th, 2026

This highly rewarding promotion is exclusively available to new FanDuel customers. The structural mechanics of the offer are straightforward but yield immense value: by placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, you unlock $200 five bet reset tokens. Crucially, there is no odds limit or restriction on your first real-money wager. This means you can back a heavy favorite to minimize variance or take a swing on an underdog without worrying about qualifying odds minimums.

This setup offers maximum flexibility to dive into today’s exciting MLB slate. You can use your initial qualifying wagers on any highly anticipated matchup on the board. Whether you want to back the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks, play the runline in the Astros versus Padres clash, or target the total in the Twins and Brewers game, this welcome offer allows you to lock in your tokens.

FanDuel MLB Friday Markets

Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s MLB schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Minnesota Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers MIN +152 / MIL -166 MIN +1.5 (-154) / MIL -1.5 (+128) 8.0 (O -112 / U -108) Houston Astros @ San Diego Padres HOU +102 / SD -110 HOU -1.5 (+160) / SD +1.5 (-194) 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks LAD -168 / AZ +156 LAD -1.5 (-110) / AZ +1.5 (-110) 9.0 (O -102 / U -120)

The most statistically intriguing matchup on tonight’s slate is the NL West clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Dodgers enter this contest as considerable road favorites, handing the ball to notable starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who will be opposed by Diamondbacks veteran Merrill Kelly.

When evaluating where to deploy your FanDuel promo, this game presents a stark analytical contrast on the mound. The Dodgers’ starting rotation has been highly efficient all year, posting a combined 3.56 ERA while striking out an impressive 8.72 batters per nine innings (K/9). Conversely, the Diamondbacks’ starters have struggled with consistency, carrying a 4.25 ERA alongside a significantly lower 6.36 K/9 rate. Arizona’s offense faces an uphill battle against Sasaki and a Los Angeles pitching staff that has collectively suppressed opponents to a mere .219 batting average.

Redeem Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this promotion requires a simple, systematic process, and no FanDuel promo code is necessary to activate the bonus. To claim your bankroll boost, follow these precise steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new user account on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days to get up to $1,000 total in bet reset tokens.

Remember, you can also get in on the FanDuel Predicts offer for $25 in bonuses here (iOS) or here (Android).