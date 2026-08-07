DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Friday Night MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As someone who spends hours handicapping the morning line, I can tell you there is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money. If you are ready to move past the basic wagers and chase a nice pay day, new users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer here to unlock an incredible welcome offer: bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome.

With tonight’s packed MLB slate—highlighted by a heavyweight clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees—we have a real chance to build some highly profitable bets. Just sign up, deposit, and place your first $5 wager, and DraftKings will hand you a guaranteed bankroll boost to strategize with over the next two weeks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 7, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

This offer is an absolute dream for new DraftKings customers looking to dive into tonight’s action. I always tell my betting partners: we’re in this together, and starting off with a guaranteed bonus is exactly how you build a long-term winning strategy. To jump in, simply register and place a qualifying $5 wager on any matchup, whether you are backing the Athletics against the Red Sox or eyeing the Twins and Brewers.

Here is the best part: unlike other promotions, this $150 bonus is yours no matter the outcome of that first bet. DraftKings pays this out as six separate $25 bonus bets, released in strategic waves to keep you in the action. You will receive your first $50 (two $25 bets) instantly upon placing your qualifying wager.

Then, another $50 drops on Day 7, followed by the final $50 on Day 14. That gives us plenty of sustained firepower to hunt for value, key in on our favorite hitters, and piece together some high-upside exotic bets.

MLB Moneylines and Totals for August 7th

When we look at the board tonight, we’ve got some fantastic options. Whether you want to back a favorite on the moneyline, handicap the total, or start building a lucrative player prop parlay, here are the current consensus odds for today’s scheduled games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Mets @ Pittsburgh Pirates PIR -132 / MET +119 8 Toronto Blue Jays @ Philadelphia Phillies PHI -216 / JAY +182 8 Atlanta Braves @ New York Yankees YAN -148 / BRA +133 8 Athletics @ Boston Red Sox SOX -263 / ATH +230 8.5

Handicapping Tonight’s Top Matchups

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies The Phillies are heavy home chalk (-216) at Citizens Bank Park, and a quick look at the pitching matchup tells us exactly why. Philadelphia hands the ball to Zack Wheeler, who is dealing with a pristine 2.486 ERA and a dominant 10.8 K/9 over 105 innings of work. If you are looking to use those fresh bonus bets on something with a bigger payout than a steep moneyline favorite, keying in on Phillies hitter props gives us a real chance at a big win.

Kyle Schwarber comes in swinging with 33 home runs, 64 RBIs, and an .884 OPS. Not to be outdone, Bryce Harper brings 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, and an .864 OPS to the plate. Stringing together a parlay with these two powerhouses is exactly the kind of strategic wager we love to make.

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees If you prefer a tighter contest to handicap, the Yankees sit as moderate home favorites (-148) against the Braves at Yankee Stadium. New York’s offense relies on Ben Rice, who impressively paces the club with 31 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .905 OPS.

However, the Braves are bringing some serious lumber of their own. Matt Olson is a prime target for a player prop, boasting 32 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a stellar .896 OPS. He will be backed by probable starter Tyler Mahle, who will look to quiet the Yankees’ bats. This matchup has all the makings of a classic, and there are plenty of profitable angles we can play here.

How to Unlock the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting your account set up and claiming this guaranteed welcome bonus is a breeze. Because there is no DraftKings promo code necessary, we can seamlessly activate this offer and get straight to the betting window by following these four simple steps:

Create an Account: Click here to head over to the registration portal. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to set up your new account and verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers plenty of secure payment methods, including online banking, major credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Scan tonight’s MLB slate and place a minimum $5 bet on any available market. Claim Your Bonus: Now, kick back and enjoy the games! Because this offer is fully guaranteed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with your first $50 in bonus bets. You will receive another $50 on Day 7, and the final $50 on Day 14, giving you a total of $150 to chase those bigger payouts.

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