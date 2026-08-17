FanDuel Promo Code: 5 x $200 Bet Reset Tokens For DBacks-Red Sox, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Fanduel promo code offer, you can get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when you wager $5 for each of your first five days in the app here.

Additionally, you can trade any amount on FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android) to get a $25 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: 5 x $200 Bet Reset Tokens

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed August 17th, 2026

Let’s break down exactly what this means for us. This exclusive offer is tailored specifically for new FanDuel customers, and it presents a fantastic way to dive into our MLB handicapping. By simply wagering $5 a day, new users will receive a $200 Bet Reset Token each day for five days, unlocking up to $1,000 in total Bet Reset Tokens.

What I love about this promotion is the flexibility. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means we have complete freedom to confidently back a heavy home favorite—like the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Baltimore Orioles—or we can go hunting for value and take a shot at an underdog with lucrative plus-money odds without any restrictions. As long as you are a new customer completing that daily $5 betting requirement, those Bet Reset Tokens give you plenty of firepower and peace of mind for the week.

Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

Whether we are keying in on heavy favorites or looking for an underdog with a real chance, tonight’s MLB slate gives us plenty of excellent opportunities to put this FanDuel promo to work. Here are the odds for tonight’s action:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays TB -158 / BAL +146 TB -1.5 (+134) / BAL +1.5 (-162) 7.5 (O -122 / U +100) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Boston Red Sox BOS -130 / AZ +120 BOS -1.5 (+155) / AZ +1.5 (-188) 9 (O -105 / U -115) Chicago White Sox @ Chicago Cubs CHC -156 / CHW +144 CHC -1.5 (+128) / CHW +1.5 (-154) 8.5 (O +100 / U -122)

Matchup Spotlight: Chicago White Sox @ Chicago Cubs

I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and the most intriguing clash of the evening takes place at Wrigley Field as the Cubs host the White Sox in the Crosstown Classic. The Cubs (72-53) are solid favorites on the moneyline. They’ll lean on probable pitcher Shota Imanaga to neutralize the South Siders. The White Sox (65-58) will counter with veteran Luis Castillo.

The Cubs’ offense comes into this game boasting an impressive .754 team OPS and 645 total runs scored. On the other side, the White Sox have put together a solid campaign of their own with a .730 team OPS and 594 runs, relying heavily on a pitching staff that has racked up 1,038 strikeouts.

There may be some temptation to chase those juicy plus-money payouts on the White Sox moneyline. However, Imanaga and a potent Cubs lineup will make that a tall task at the Friendly Confines. A trade of any amount on these games will also redeem your $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this lucrative offer is a straightforward process, which is exactly how we like it. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered during registration. Just follow my simple steps below to get your bankroll started: