Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers, Any Sunday MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field, new players can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim up to a $1,000 bonus via this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Key Terms

Before placing your first wager on the upcoming matchup, it is important to understand the mechanics of the sign-up bonus. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion is designed to reward new users over an extended period rather than with a single, one-time bet.

Here is a comprehensive summary of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions you need to know:

Unlock the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your daily wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day. Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Requirements: You must be physically located in a state where the sportsbook is legally operating. This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, with the exception of New York.

You must be physically located in a state where the sportsbook is legally operating. This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, with the exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In Requirement: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Conditions: Any FanCash earned through the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used as withdrawable funds.

Any FanCash earned through the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used as withdrawable funds. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, Red Sox-Dodgers Bonus

Whether you are backing the surging Los Angeles Dodgers or looking for the Boston Red Sox to pull off a road victory, the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides an ideal bankroll boost. Below is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer to get you started before the first pitch:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The Boston Red Sox (58-51) will travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41) on August 2, 2026, at 7:20 PM ET. With the late summer schedule heating up, both the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting hard to build momentum and secure critical wins down the stretch. Leveraging the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this matchup allows bettors to capitalize on a high-stakes, cross-country game with significant playoff implications.

Bet Type Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-164) -1.5 (+136) Moneyline +142 -154 Total Runs Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105)

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter this contest as favorites on the moneyline, supported by a potent offensive lineup. Shohei Ohtani has been a dominant force at the plate, carrying a .291 batting average to go along with 67 RBIs and 48 extra-base hits. He is well-supported by veteran Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .305 with 54 RBIs of his own.

On the visiting side, the Boston Red Sox will look to their own heavy hitters to pull off the road upset. Willson Contreras matches Ohtani’s production with 67 RBIs and a strong .288 batting average, while Ceddanne Rafaela has chipped in 54 RBIs and 42 extra-base hits. With the total set at 9 runs and a wealth of run-producing talent on both rosters, bettors can expect an exciting, high-scoring environment.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get started before the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers? Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your bet match:

Start the Registration: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or navigate to their registration page using the promotional links provided. Enter the Promo Code: The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is necessary and must be entered during the initial sign-up phase to ensure your account is linked to the $1,000 bonus offer. Create Your Account: Register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. This typically includes your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10. You must use one of the sportsbook’s approved, secure payment methods to fund your account. Place Your Wagers: Opt into the promotion and place your first bet on the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers or any other eligible market. Users can place a $10 minimum wager and have their bets matched up to $100 daily over the first 10 days after registration.

By following these structured steps and consistently wagering daily, bettors can strategically maximize this welcome bonus, earning up to $1,000 in FanCash to build their bankroll.