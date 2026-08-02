Lorena Wiebes sprints to second straight win at Women’s Tour de France

GENEVA (AP) — Lorena Wiebes again sprinted to victory in the second stage of the Women’s Tour de France on…

GENEVA (AP) — Lorena Wiebes again sprinted to victory in the second stage of the Women’s Tour de France on Sunday.

The Dutch rider of SD Worx-Protime won the flat 147.9-kilometer (91.9-mile) stage from Aigle to Geneva, the second on Swiss territory, in 3 hours, 42 minutes, 8 seconds.

Wiebes went ahead with some 250 meters to go and claimed her seventh overall victory at the tour.

Wiebes also won the opening stage on Saturday in the same dominant fashion.

Lidl-Trek rider Elisa Balsamo finished second and Marianne Vos of Team Visma-Lease a Bike was third.

Wiebes leads Kim Le Court Pienaar by 14 seconds overall, with the 2023 Tour champion Demi Vollering another two seconds back in third.

Monday’s 156.5-kilometer (97.2-mile) hilly stage starts in Geneva before the riders cross the border to France to finish in Poligny.

This edition of the race, the fifth of the Women’s Tour, covers 1,175 kilometers (730 miles) over nine days.

Tadej Pogacar won his fifth men’s Tour de France title last weekend.

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