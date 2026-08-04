Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Games (Aug . 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before the first pitch between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees, eligible bettors can activate Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure up to $1,000 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome offer operates as a consistent bet match structured over 10 consecutive days, giving new players up to $100 in FanCash daily to maximize their early wagering strategy. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action during the MLB season.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offers $1,000 in FanCash

As the New York Yankees (63-50) prepare to host the St. Louis Cardinals (56-57), new users have an ideal opportunity to utilize the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for MLB action. With Hunter Dobbins taking the mound for St. Louis and Ryan Weathers pitching for New York, this matchup provides a solid baseline for activating the welcome offer.

Here is a quick overview of the promotion details:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2026

Whether you plan to back the Cardinals or the Yankees in their upcoming matchup, understanding exactly how this welcome offer operates is essential. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code rules and conditions:

Unlock the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to secure the $1,000 bonus opportunity.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to secure the $1,000 bonus opportunity. 10-Day Match Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. The sportsbook will match your first qualifying wager each day up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. The sportsbook will match your first qualifying wager each day up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in a participating state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in a participating state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, with the exception of New York.

This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, with the exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and participate in the promotion. Applying the Promotion: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted into withdrawable cash or used for future wagers.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted into withdrawable cash or used for future wagers. Payout Calculations: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from the final payout calculation.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds, Analysis

Bet Type St. Louis Cardinals New York Yankees Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+117) Moneyline +147 -173 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-102) Under 8.5 (-119)

While situational trends and specific underdog or favorite records are always factors, the raw offensive data highlights where both clubs generate their run support. The New York Yankees feature steady production from Ben Rice, who has tallied 106 hits and 73 RBIs while batting .263 over 403 at-bats.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, Alec Burleson operates as a primary engine for the offense, accumulating 124 hits and 77 RBIs with a strong .288 batting average over 431 at-bats. Jordan Walker offers crucial protection in the lineup, recording 123 hits, 81 RBIs, and a .285 average in 432 at-bats to consistently anchor the St. Louis attack.

How to Activate Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cardinals and Yankees game requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow this guide to ensure you successfully unlock the daily bet match: