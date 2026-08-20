FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UAB at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Army, Noon
East Carolina at Alabama, Noon
North Texas at Indiana, Noon
Rhode Island at Temple, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 3:45 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
South Florida at Army, Noon
Penn St. at Temple, Noon
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, Noon
UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at North Texas, 3:45 p.m.
Memphis at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Navy at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU vs. North Carolina at Dublin, Noon
NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Stanford, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Syracuse, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Tulane at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at California, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Mississippi vs. Louisville at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
SMU at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Norfolk St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Richmond at NC State, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Wake Forest at Purdue, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon
ETSU at North Carolina, Noon
California at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU vs. North Carolina at Dublin, Noon
Thursday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Houston, Noon
Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Noon
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Boston College at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Baylor at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 3:45 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Washington St. at Kansas St., Noon
Arizona St. at Texas A&M, Noon
Oregon at Oklahoma St., Noon
UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Houston, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis at Portland St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
VMI at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Cent. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Butler at Montana St., 8:30 p.m.
Portland St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
MVSU at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Cal Poly at San Jose St., TBA
E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at SMU, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Northwestern (IA) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Chicago State Cougars at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Umass at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
UAB at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio at Nebraska, Noon
North Texas at Indiana, Noon
Ball St. at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 4:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Hampton at Maryland, 8 p.m.
UCLA at California, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Rutgers at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Wake Forest at Purdue, Noon
Howard at Indiana, Noon
Oregon at Oklahoma St., Noon
Penn St. at Temple, Noon
Oklahoma at Michigan, Noon
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego St. at UCLA, 7:15 p.m.
Ohio St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Towson, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Glenville St. at Elon, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
William & Mary at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Stonehill, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
NC A&T at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Syracuse, Noon
Bryant at Army, Noon
Sacred Heart at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Temple, 2 p.m.
Towson at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Villanova at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Elon at Rhode Island, Noon
Albany (NY) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stony Brook at Ball St., 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Florida, 5:30 p.m.
NC A&T at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Towson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St., 5:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Merrimack at Delaware, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UTEP at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at James Madison, Noon
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
W. Kentucky at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Delaware at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at FIU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Rhode Island at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Merrimack at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sacred Heart at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Anderson (SC) Trojans at Furman, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lawrence Tech Blue Devils at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago State Cougars at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Dickinson Red Devils at Davidson, Noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Umass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Umass at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Bowling Green, Noon
Ohio at Nebraska, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Kent St. at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa, 4:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Wofford at Kent St., Noon
Colgate at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Ball St., 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at FIU, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Stony Brook at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Savannah St. at SC State, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Howard vs. Alabama A&M at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Howard, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida A&M vs. SC State at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Norfolk St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Howard at Indiana, Noon
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Virginia St. at SC State, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St., 5:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Stetson at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois at Samford, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Fordham at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
New Haven at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland St., 10 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
Hawaii at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 6 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Portland St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Cal Poly at San Jose St., TBA
Utah St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at North Texas, 3:45 p.m.
Mercyhurst at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Boise St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at UCLA, 7:15 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Wagner, Noon
CCSU at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Stonehill, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
S. Connecticut at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at Air Force, 1 p.m.
W. Virginia St. at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Albany (NY) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Wagner at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Houston, Noon
Sunday’s Games
Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Washington St. at Kansas St., Noon
Texas Tech at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colgate at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 3:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Uconn, Noon
Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Howard, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Richmond at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Ohio Dominican at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Concord at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winona St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.
S.D. Mines at Drake, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fairmont St. at Dayton, Noon
Georgetown at Butler, 1 p.m.
Lawrence Tech Blue Devils at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Stetson at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Franklin Pierce at Marist, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Webber International at Stetson, 11 a.m.
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Elon at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Butler at Montana St., 8:30 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Dickinson Red Devils at Davidson, Noon
Thomas More at Dayton, Noon
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
N. Michigan at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Franklin at Butler, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UTEP at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at Alabama, Noon
Kent St. at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Auburn vs. Baylor at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Mississippi vs. Louisville at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Oklahoma at Michigan, Noon
Arizona St. at Texas A&M, Noon
W. Kentucky at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Campbell at Florida, 5:30 p.m.
Towson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Anderson (SC) Trojans at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at West Georgia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.
VMI at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Mercer, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Samford at Huntsville, Ala., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois at Samford, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Tusculum at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
ETSU at North Carolina, Noon
Wofford at Kent St., Noon
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
W. Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Okla. Panhandle St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Lamar at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
Miles at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Clark Atlanta at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Morehouse at Little Rock, Ark., 7 p.m.
Howard vs. Alabama A&M at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Lane at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Central St. (Ohio) at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas Southern at Prairie View, Noon
Florida A&M vs. SC State at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Alabama St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
MVSU vs. Lincoln (Pa.) at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTEP, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
NC A&T at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at James Madison, Noon
Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Noon
Maine at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon
Wagner at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Fordham at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at West Georgia, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama vs. Samford at Huntsville, Ala., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
West Georgia at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Bowling Green, Noon
North Alabama at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
West Florida at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at BYU, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Utah Tech at Montana, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
West Georgia at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Oklahoma at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Uconn, Noon
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Maryland at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
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