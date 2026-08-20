FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UAB at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Army, Noon

East Carolina at Alabama, Noon

North Texas at Indiana, Noon

Rhode Island at Temple, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 3:45 p.m.

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

South Florida at Army, Noon

Penn St. at Temple, Noon

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, Noon

UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at North Texas, 3:45 p.m.

Memphis at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Navy at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU vs. North Carolina at Dublin, Noon

NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Stanford, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Syracuse, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tulane at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at California, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi vs. Louisville at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SMU at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Norfolk St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Richmond at NC State, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wake Forest at Purdue, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

ETSU at North Carolina, Noon

California at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU vs. North Carolina at Dublin, Noon

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Houston, Noon

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Noon

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Boston College at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Baylor at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 3:45 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Washington St. at Kansas St., Noon

Arizona St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Oregon at Oklahoma St., Noon

UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

UCF at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Houston, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Portland St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

VMI at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Butler at Montana St., 8:30 p.m.

Portland St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MVSU at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Cal Poly at San Jose St., TBA

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at SMU, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Montana St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Northwestern (IA) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Chicago State Cougars at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Umass at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

UAB at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Nebraska, Noon

North Texas at Indiana, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 4:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Maryland, 8 p.m.

UCLA at California, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Rutgers at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wake Forest at Purdue, Noon

Howard at Indiana, Noon

Oregon at Oklahoma St., Noon

Penn St. at Temple, Noon

Oklahoma at Michigan, Noon

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego St. at UCLA, 7:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Towson, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Glenville St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

William & Mary at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stonehill, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NC A&T at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Syracuse, Noon

Bryant at Army, Noon

Sacred Heart at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Temple, 2 p.m.

Towson at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Villanova at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Elon at Rhode Island, Noon

Albany (NY) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stony Brook at Ball St., 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Florida, 5:30 p.m.

NC A&T at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St., 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Delaware, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UTEP at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at James Madison, Noon

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

W. Kentucky at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Delaware at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at FIU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sacred Heart at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Anderson (SC) Trojans at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lawrence Tech Blue Devils at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago State Cougars at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dickinson Red Devils at Davidson, Noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Umass 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Umass at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Bowling Green, Noon

Ohio at Nebraska, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Kent St. at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa, 4:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wofford at Kent St., Noon

Colgate at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Ball St., 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at FIU, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Stony Brook at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Savannah St. at SC State, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Howard vs. Alabama A&M at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Howard, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida A&M vs. SC State at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Norfolk St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Howard at Indiana, Noon

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Virginia St. at SC State, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at N. Dakota St., 5:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Stetson at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois at Samford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Fordham at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

New Haven at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Cal Poly at San Jose St., TBA

Utah St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at North Texas, 3:45 p.m.

Mercyhurst at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Boise St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at UCLA, 7:15 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

Montana St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Wagner, Noon

CCSU at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Stonehill, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Connecticut at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Air Force, 1 p.m.

W. Virginia St. at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Albany (NY) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Wagner at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Houston, Noon

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Washington St. at Kansas St., Noon

Texas Tech at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Uconn, Noon

Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Howard, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Richmond at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio Dominican at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Concord at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winona St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7 p.m.

S.D. Mines at Drake, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairmont St. at Dayton, Noon

Georgetown at Butler, 1 p.m.

Lawrence Tech Blue Devils at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Stetson at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Franklin Pierce at Marist, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Webber International at Stetson, 11 a.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Elon at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Butler at Montana St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dickinson Red Devils at Davidson, Noon

Thomas More at Dayton, Noon

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

N. Michigan at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Butler, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UTEP at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Alabama, Noon

Kent St. at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Baylor at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi vs. Louisville at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Oklahoma at Michigan, Noon

Arizona St. at Texas A&M, Noon

W. Kentucky at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Campbell at Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Towson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

Charlotte at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Anderson (SC) Trojans at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at West Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 6 p.m.

VMI at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Mercer, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Samford at Huntsville, Ala., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois at Samford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Tusculum at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

ETSU at North Carolina, Noon

Wofford at Kent St., Noon

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Rio Grande Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Okla. Panhandle St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Lamar at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Miles at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Clark Atlanta at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Morehouse at Little Rock, Ark., 7 p.m.

Howard vs. Alabama A&M at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Lane at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Central St. (Ohio) at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas Southern at Prairie View, Noon

Florida A&M vs. SC State at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Alabama St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MVSU vs. Lincoln (Pa.) at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTEP, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at James Madison, Noon

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Noon

Maine at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

Wagner at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Fordham at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at West Georgia, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama vs. Samford at Huntsville, Ala., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Tarleton St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Utah Tech, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

West Georgia at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Bowling Green, Noon

North Alabama at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

West Florida at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at BYU, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Utah Tech at Montana, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

West Georgia at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Oklahoma at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 Uconn 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Uconn, Noon

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Maryland at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

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