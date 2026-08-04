Denny Hamlin leads NASCAR points race ahead of Iowa’s short-track weekend

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Site: Newton, Iowa. Track: Iowa Speedway. Race distance:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Last year: William Byron saved enough fuel over the closing laps to claim his second series win of the season after leading 141 of 350 laps, including the final 74.

Last race: Corey Heim held off a late surge from Christopher Bell to secure his second series victory and first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Next race: August 15, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

HyVee Perks 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 218.75 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:35 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Sam Mayer claimed his first series victory of the season after Jesse Love lost the lead on an oil-slicked restart with 28 laps to go.

Last race: Carson Kvapil passed Ross Chastain for the lead on Lap 79 and held off a late charge from Justin Allgaier to earn his first series victory.

Next race: August 28, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs dominated, leading 198 of 200 laps to beat Connor Mosack for his second straight victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Next race: August 14, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris claimed his first win of the season while capitalizing on Oscar Piastri’s unexpected incident with a backmarker.

Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 216.04 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 7 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 1 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Will Power earned his first victory of the season after leading 78 of 110 laps and fending off Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou late.

Last race: Alex Palou led 95 laps and managed his tires to perfection, holding off Josef Newgarden late to earn the victory by less than a second.

Next race: August 16, Markham, Ontario.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NIGHT BEFORE THE IRONMAN 55

WORLD OF OUTLAWS IRONMAN 55

Next race: August 12 – 15.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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