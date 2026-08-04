Denny Hamlin leads NASCAR points race ahead of Iowa’s short-track weekend

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Site: Newton, Iowa.
Track: Iowa Speedway.
Race distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).
Last year: William Byron saved enough fuel over the closing laps to claim his second series win of the season after leading 141 of 350 laps, including the final 74.
Last race: Corey Heim held off a late surge from Christopher Bell to secure his second series victory and first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Next race: August 15, Richmond, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
HyVee Perks 250
Site: Newton, Iowa.
Track: Iowa Speedway.
Race distance: 250 laps, 218.75 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:35 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Sam Mayer claimed his first series victory of the season after Jesse Love lost the lead on an oil-slicked restart with 28 laps to go.
Last race: Carson Kvapil passed Ross Chastain for the lead on Lap 79 and held off a late charge from Justin Allgaier to earn his first series victory.
Next race: August 28, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Layne Riggs dominated, leading 198 of 200 laps to beat Connor Mosack for his second straight victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Next race: August 14, Richmond, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris claimed his first win of the season while capitalizing on Oscar Piastri’s unexpected incident with a backmarker.
Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland
Site: Portland, Oregon.
Track: Portland International Raceway.
Race distance: 110 laps, 216.04 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 7 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 1 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Will Power earned his first victory of the season after leading 78 of 110 laps and fending off Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou late.
Last race: Alex Palou led 95 laps and managed his tires to perfection, holding off Josef Newgarden late to earn the victory by less than a second.
Next race: August 16, Markham, Ontario.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS NIGHT BEFORE THE IRONMAN 55
WORLD OF OUTLAWS IRONMAN 55
Next race: August 12 – 15.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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