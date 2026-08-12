Defending champ Ben Shelton, Brandon Nakashima set up all-American final in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Defending champion Ben Shelton beat fellow American Learner Tien 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday night to advance to…

MONTREAL (AP) — Defending champion Ben Shelton beat fellow American Learner Tien 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday night to advance to the National Bank Open final.

The fifth-seeded Shelton will face Brandon Nakashima in an all-American final. The 28th-seeded Nakashima beat 19-year-old Rafael Jodar of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the first semifinal to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

Shelton has six career victories, with the 23-year-old player winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old Tien was seeded 12th.

Nakashima won his lone tour title in 2022 in San Diego.

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