Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 67 52 .563 +7½ Boston 64 55 .538 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 67 52 .563 +7½ Boston 64 55 .538 +4½ Texas 60 60 .500 — Detroit 59 60 .496 ½ Minnesota 59 62 .488 1½ Baltimore 58 62 .483 2 Cleveland 58 62 .483 2 Toronto 58 63 .479 2½ Seattle 56 64 .467 4

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Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Toronto 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 1

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Messick 9-6) at Detroit (Montero 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 7-6) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 8-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 70 50 .583 +6½ Arizona 64 57 .529 — Philadelphia 64 57 .529 — San Diego 64 57 .529 — Miami 61 59 .508 2½ St. Louis 60 60 .500 3½ Washington 59 62 .488 5 Cincinnati 57 61 .483 5½ Pittsburgh 58 63 .479 6

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Tuesday’s Games

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 6

St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 11-5) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-10) at Washington (Cavalli 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

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