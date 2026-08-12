Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|67
|52
|.563
|+7½
|Boston
|64
|55
|.538
|+4½
|Texas
|60
|60
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|59
|60
|.496
|½
|Minnesota
|59
|62
|.488
|1½
|Baltimore
|58
|62
|.483
|2
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|.483
|2
|Toronto
|58
|63
|.479
|2½
|Seattle
|56
|64
|.467
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Toronto 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 1
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Messick 9-6) at Detroit (Montero 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 7-6) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 8-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-8), 10:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|+6½
|Arizona
|64
|57
|.529
|—
|Philadelphia
|64
|57
|.529
|—
|San Diego
|64
|57
|.529
|—
|Miami
|61
|59
|.508
|2½
|St. Louis
|60
|60
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|59
|62
|.488
|5
|Cincinnati
|57
|61
|.483
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|63
|.479
|6
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 6
St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 11-5) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-10) at Washington (Cavalli 9-5), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
___
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