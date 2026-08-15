Cycling team withdraws from Volta a Portugal following death of teenage rider Finlay Tarling

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cycling team NSN withdrew its development squad from the rest of the Volta a Portugal race…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cycling team NSN withdrew its development squad from the rest of the Volta a Portugal race on Saturday following the death of its rider Finlay Tarling the day before.

The 19-year-old Tarling died in what organizers called a serious incident on Friday. Local media reports said he was struck by a car that entered the road. The driver reportedly missed the signs from stewards and entered the road going in the opposite direction of the race.

“Following Fin Tarling’s tragic passing on Friday, the NSN Development Team has withdrawn from the remaining Volta a Portugal stages,” NSN said Saturday.

“With the full support of Fin’s parents, the WorldTour team will race on at Czech Tour and the Arctic Race of Norway. We will continue to hold Fin in our hearts as we race in his honor, doing what he loved most.”

Tarling, from Wales, was a time-trial specialist.

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