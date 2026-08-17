Colombia defender Jhon Lucumí moves to Juventus after impressing at World Cup

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Colombia defender Jhon Lucumí signed for Juventus on Monday for 19.5 million euros ($22.6 million) after…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Colombia defender Jhon Lucumí signed for Juventus on Monday for 19.5 million euros ($22.6 million) after impressing at the World Cup.

Juventus said the 28-year-old center back had signed a four-year contract and the fee paid to Serie A rival Bologna could rise above 22 million euros ($25.5 million) with performance bonuses.

Lucumí played almost every minute of Colombia’s five games at the World Cup, where the team conceded just one goal, in an opening 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

Colombia lost in the round of 16 to Switzerland in a penalty shootout, after a 0-0 draw where Lucumí’s header struck the bar in extra time. He was substituted ahead of the shootout.

Lucumí played four years at Bologna, including in the Champions League two seasons ago, having first arrived in Europe to join Genk in Belgium.

Juventus plays in the Europa League this season after a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

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