Cleveland Guardians call up highly-touted shortstop prospect Angel Genao

CLEVELAND (AP) — Infielder Angel Genao was called up by the Cleveland Guardians before Wednesday night’s game against the New…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Infielder Angel Genao was called up by the Cleveland Guardians before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

The highly-touted prospect had a .309 batting average with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 72 games with Triple-A Columbus. He began the season at Double-A Akron.

Genao had gone 37 for 97 with four homers and 18 RBIs since July 1. He is primarily a shortstop but can also play second and third base.

The Guardians designated infielder Gabriel Arias for assignment. Arias had a throwing error during the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Mets that would have been the third out. Instead, it prolonged the inning and the Mets took advantage as Luis Torrens hit a three-run homer.

Genao becomes the 10th player to make his major league debut this year with the Guardians.

Cleveland (57-57) is 6-11 since the All-Star break, but has a one-game lead over Minnesota for the American League’s final wild-card spot. The Guardians are three games behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central.

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