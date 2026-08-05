FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Red Sox-White Sox or Claim Your Prediction Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account using the FanDuel promo code here gives you a chance to lock in $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

Additionally, you can get $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts when you trade any amount here (iOS) or here (Android).

FanDuel Promo Code New User Offer

With a high-leverage slate ahead, understanding the mechanics of this exclusive welcome bonus is the first step to maximizing your expected value (EV). Here is a pragmatic breakdown of the current offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed August 5

If you are a new FanDuel customer looking to elevate your MLB betting strategy, this restructured welcome offer delivers incredible utility. By simply betting $5 a day for five consecutive days, you can unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens ($200 per day). This systematic promotion is a highly effective way to gain exposure on tonight’s slate, whether you are targeting the Pirates against the Brewers, the White Sox visiting the Red Sox, or the Padres taking on the Diamondbacks.

The primary advantage of this offer is its flexibility. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. For bettors, this means you can confidently back heavy moneyline favorites to secure a higher implied probability of winning, or you can leverage the tokens to take a calculated swing on plus-money underdogs without any pricing restrictions.

FanDuel MLB Odds Tonight

Before finalizing your betting card, here is a look at the moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for tonight’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox CWS +118 / BOS -126 CWS +1.5 (-192) / BOS -1.5 (+156) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers PIT +114 / MIL -124 PIT +1.5 (-220) / MIL -1.5 (+180) 7 (O -120 / U -102) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks SD -122 / AZ +112 SD -1.5 (+126) / AZ +1.5 (-152) 9 (O -120 / U -102)

Matchup Spotlight: Pirates @ Brewers

Tonight’s marquee nationally televised clash features the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into American Family Field to face the Milwaukee Brewers. Analytically, all eyes will be on the mound for a high-profile pitching duel between highly-touted rookie Paul Skenes (#30) for Pittsburgh and Kyle Harrison (#52) for Milwaukee.

Harrison takes the mound amid his very strong season. Milwaukee’s starters as a whole have combined for an impressive 3.40 ERA, a pristine 1.076 WHIP, and a lethal 10.363 K/9 strikeout rate this season. A WHIP of 1.076 indicates excellent command and an ability to severely limit traffic on the basepaths, while a 10.363 K/9 rate highlights elite bat-missing efficiency. The Brewers also bring reliable run support to the equation, hitting .254 as a team with 532 RBIs.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this mathematically sound offer is a straightforward process, and no promo code is necessary to initiate your account. Whether you favor the White Sox, the Pirates, or the Padres, here is the step-by-step process to unlock your Bet Reset Tokens:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new sportsbook account on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 a day for five consecutive days. Claim Your Bonus: By meeting the daily $5 wagering requirement, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day, scaling up to $1,000 in total Bet Reset Tokens.

There is absolutely no odds limit for your qualifying real-money wagers. This structural advantage gives you the freedom to target heavy favorites on the moneyline or seek out higher payouts on plus-money runline underdogs without worrying about minimum odds constraints.

Remember to also lock in your $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android).