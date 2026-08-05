Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on MLB Games (Aug. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens for today’s busy MLB slate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 5th, 2026

Eligible new Caesars customers can take advantage of an elite signup offer right now: Bet $1, double your wins for your next 10 wagers. To claim this promotion, simply create a new account, make your initial deposit, and place a qualifying wager of just $1. Once that first bet is in the system, new users are instantly awarded ten 100% profit boost tokens.

It does stand to reason that this offer aligns perfectly with tonight’s MLB schedule, giving you plenty of high-value spots to utilize your profit boosts. Whether you want to place your initial $1 wager or deploy your new profit tokens on highly anticipated matchups like the Cardinals taking on the Yankees, or the White Sox visiting Fenway Park to battle the Red Sox, the flexibility here is fantastic. With the Nationals also taking on the Phillies tonight, new Caesars customers have a variety of exciting betting markets to attack with their ten 100% profit tokens.

Caesars MLB Wednesday Odds

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees STL +143 / NYY -153 STL +1.5 (-155) / NYY -1.5 (+130) O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox CWS +120 / BOS -130 CWS +1.5 (-190) / BOS -1.5 (+158) O/U 8 (O -120 / U +100) Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies WSH +175 / PHI -195 WSH +1.5 (-125) / PHI -1.5 (+105) O/U 9.5 (O -110 / U -110)

When evaluating tonight’s marquee Cardinals vs. Yankees clash, the underlying metrics heavily favor New York. The Yankees boast a superior pitching staff with a collective 3.34 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, easily outclassing the Cardinals’ 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. At the plate, New York holds a massive power advantage, slugging 164 home runs with an overall .722 OPS compared to St. Louis’ 118 homers and .694 OPS. Given these statistical discrepancies, the Bronx Bombers are an incredibly appealing option for your promo tokens.

Official Prediction: The value here lies entirely with the home team. Take the New York Yankees -1.5 on the runline. Their power advantage and superior bullpen metrics make them a prime candidate to win by multiple runs, and doubling that plus-money payout with a profit boost token is exactly the kind of savvy bet we look for.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and securing your ten 100% profit boosts is a streamlined process. We have to give a shoutout to how quickly bettors can get into the action. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch is thrown tonight:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to guarantee your eligibility for the bonus. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the MLB futures prices or today’s daily markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like the Phillies or take a stab at a longshot underdog, just $1 is all it takes to trigger the bonus.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is locked in, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. It is never too early to look ahead at the schedule, so apply these tokens directly in your bet slip on future wagers to double your potential payouts!