DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Red Sox-White Sox + Any MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a genuine edge on the diamond tonight, we need to talk about the latest DraftKings promo code here. New users don’t even need to apply a code ahead of the Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox clash (or any other) and instantly walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

It simply doesn’t matter if your squad gets obliterated or pitches a flawless shutout—the second you place that wager, the bonus hits your account. It’s a guaranteed, risk-free bankroll boost designed to help you attack the dog days of the MLB season.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Secure Your Instant $150 Bonus

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the ultimate cheat code for betting on the Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox matchup. By activating the DraftKings promo code and firing off a quick $5 wager, you lock in your reward immediately. You don’t have to sit around sweating out the late innings, waiting for your bet to settle. Win or lose, the house is fronting you the cash the second your ticket is printed.

Here is the granular breakdown of the payout: the $150 is distributed as six individual $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your action across different moneylines, runlines, or player props. But don’t just sit on these tokens. You’ve got exactly 7 days to deploy those six $25 bets before the expiration window slams shut. Use them or lose them.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox (59-53) are heading east to tangle with the Boston Red Sox (61-51) at iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA. First pitch is slated for August 05, 2026, at 11:10 PM UTC, with the broadcast split between CHSN and NESN. Both squads are riding winning overall records and trying to jockey for position as the grind of the 2026 regular season rolls on.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Chicago White Sox Boston Red Sox Moneyline +119 -127 Total Over 8.5 Under 8.5 Runline +1.5 (-186) -1.5 (+153)

Odds as of August 05, 2026, from DraftKings.

The Boston Red Sox roll into this matchup as the moneyline favorites, but let’s dig into the data before you blindly lay the juice. Boston has been solid when the books expect them to win, posting a 38-32 record as favorites. However, they’ve actually struggled to defend their own yard, limping to a sub-.500 26-29 record at Fenway Park. On the flip side, the Chicago White Sox love playing the spoiler. They are a gritty 40-41 when tagged as the underdog this season, even if their 25-32 road record leaves a bit to be desired.

At the plate, the numbers tell a fascinating story. The Chicago White Sox have been mashing when it counts, driving in 509 runs with a .722 team OPS despite a pedestrian .238 batting average. The Boston Red Sox boast a slightly better batting average at .246, but they trail in overall raw production with a .717 OPS and just 466 RBIs on the year. The data suggests the White Sox have the offensive pop to keep this one tight against the runline. Point being: there is serious value here if you know where to look.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer

Securing this guaranteed bankroll boost is incredibly straightforward—no manual promo code is even required. Follow this exact blueprint to lock in your $150 in bonus bets ahead of the Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox game: