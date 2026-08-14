Kirk homers and drives in 2, Guerrero leaves injured as Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk homered and hit a tiebreaking double, Shane Bieber pitched six innings to win for the…

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk homered and hit a tiebreaking double, Shane Bieber pitched six innings to win for the fourth time in six starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Friday night.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left after colliding with Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. on a chaotic play at third base in the sixth inning.

Kirk went 2 for 3 with a walk. He broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out double off Gerrit Cole in the sixth, then added some insurance with a two-out homer, his fifth, off Bradley Hanner in the eighth.

Bieber (4-2) allowed one run on four hits. He’s 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA in his past six outings.

Tyler Rogers got four outs and Mason Fluharty retired both batters he faced. Louis Varland finished for his 27th save in 28 chances.

Cole (6-6) allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings, snapping a streak of three straight winning starts. Cole walked two and struck out five.

With Guerrero at first and Nathan Lukes at second and the Blue Jays trailing 1-0 in the sixth, George Springer hit a grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who stepped on the bag to force out Lukes.

McMahon threw to first in a bid to retire Springer, but New York first baseman Luis García Jr. couldn’t scoop the throw.

Guerrero broke for third and García threw toward Lombard, who was trying to get to the bag. When Lombard tried to leap over the sliding Guerrero, his left thigh struck Guerrero’s head.

Charles McAdoo replaced Guerrero in the seventh.

Up next

RHP Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.21 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Yankees on Saturday against Blue Jays RHP Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.54).

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